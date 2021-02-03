ISD 200 Learning Model Update

ISD 200 has announced that secondary level students will begin the hybrid learning model, starting on Tuesday, February 16th. According to information released by Superintendent Dr. Bob McDowell, middle school students, grade 6 through 8, and students in grades 9 and 12 will return to hybrid learning on the 16th, and 10th and 11th graders will begin hybrid learning on March 1st. The learning model shift is contingent upon key indicators of case numbers, the local situation, and Regional Support Team information. Families with questions are asked to contact administration of the student’s school building.