Local Man Charged

A vehicle in the ditch on 170th Street East near Fischer Avenue has resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Hastings resident Patrick Lee Kasel on charges of 2nd degree DUI and DWI. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, on January 31st, law enforcement officers on patrol saw Kasel’s truck in the ditch, and the headlights were turned off as they approached the vehicle. One person, later identified as Kasel was seen running away from the truck into a field, and deputies gave chase, and when they caught him, they could smell alcohol on his breath, and performed a field sobriety test, which he failed. He was taken into custody, and took a breathalyzer test after being brought to the police department. The test showed a BAC of 0.21. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 1 year in prison and or fines up to $9,000, if convicted. Kasel is presumed innocent until found guilty by due process of law.