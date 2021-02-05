Pierce Co. Deputy Recives Commendation

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has commended Deputy Collin Gilles for lifesaving efforts performed in December in arresting a suspect. According to the Commendation, a Pierce County Deputy was attempting to take a subject into custody. The subject was under the influence of several drugs and was attempting to disarm the deputy, when a passerby, who was Deputy Gilles’ mother-in-law, called him to assist. Gilles responded from his home and was on scene within two minutes. Both the subject and the deputy were still on the ground when Gilles arrived. The subject was quickly apprehended and brought to jail.
(Photo: PCSO)