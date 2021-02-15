Pine Bend Considers Solar

Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins reports that Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend Refinery in Rosemount is considering construction of a 30-megawatt solar development to help the refinery meet its energy needs. Proposed for a location west of the refinery on 200-300 acres of farmland owned by Flint Hills, this installation could satisfy more than half of the refinery’s daily power requirements. The company is expected to make a decision in mid-2021 on the project, which would be among the largest of its kind.