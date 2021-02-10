Prescott Chamber Names New Directors

The Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the addition of new members on their Board of Directors. The four new board members are Jessica Hiniker, Erica Kariesh, Kimberly Braun, and Sarah Palodichuk.
