Prescott Considers Burning Ordinance

At its February 8th meeting, the Prescott City Council deliberated a proposed ordinance for open burning. Several amendments were added to the ordinance including fires permitted for a 3 hour maximum, extinguishment by 11PM, only clean dry wood for burning, in-person supervision required by someone older than 16, charcoal lighter fluid would be the only allowed accelerant, there must be a means to extinguish the fire readily available, and no fire in winds over 15 miles per hour. Alderperson Daugherty asked how the 3-hour limit would be enforced. Alderperson Hintz stated enforcement would be complaint-based. Alderperson Ruona stated she would find it hard to defend some of the changes in court. She agreed she could go along with the safety issues. Alderpersons Daugherty and Gergen stated the ordinance should be left as it is currently written. The consensus of the council is for it to go back to Ordinance Committee for further deliberation.