Prescott Public Works Meeting Review

At a meeting of the Prescott Public Works Committee on February 8th, Committee members deliberated the issue of city personnel clearing sidewalks in residential areas after snowfalls. According to the meeting minutes, questions have been raised as to which stretches of sidewalks are being consistently shoveled by city staff, and why. Also, Parks and Street Supervisor Mike Kinneman reported to the committee that there are sidewalks that are in need of re-leveling, and city equipment is subject to damage when clearing these areas. The Committee settled on a recommendation that the City no longer clear sidewalks in residential areas starting in 2022. The committee will notify residents of the decision.