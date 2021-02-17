Raiders 6-3 At Halfway Mark

The Hastings Raiders Boys Hockey Team has now won five consecutive games, with their lone three losses coming to two Top-20 Teams in the State (Saint Thomas x2, Holy Family in OT) and sit at 6-3, as the first half of this 18-game Covid Season is in the books. Head Coach Adam Welch joined KDWA Sports on Wednesday, to look back at the last week of action, with two wins over Saint Paul Highland, and another against South Saint Paul. The Raiders have two games to close the week, on the road at Henry Sibley, Thursday, before a Saturday home matinee with Simley.