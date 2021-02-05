Randolh Schools Unveil Web Site

The Randolph Public School District has begun a new program to help students deal with stress induced by the pandemic, and other factors, while they cannot attend school. Developed by social worker Lori Nicolai, the virtual e-calming room is a website full of free resources and techniques to help everyone during these difficult times. According to published reports, Nicolai hopes this won’t be a website only used by students. Examples of recognizing signs and symptoms of mental illness, conversation examples on how to broach a subject like mental health with children, and therapy resources are all in one place to help a family in need. A link to the website is provided here.