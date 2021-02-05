Restaurant Relief Sought

On Friday, House Small Business Committee Members Angie Craig and Dean Phillips were joined by Rep. Betty McCollum, and U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith in urging Congressional leaders to include direct financial support to restaurants in the upcoming COVID-19 relief package or as a standalone bill. In a letter addressed to Congressional leaders in both parties, the lawmakers called for a targeted grant relief program, as outlined in the RESTAURANTS Act, to be made a top priority in future negotiations. According to a press release from Craig’s office, during the 116th Congress, the RESTAURANTS Act, which would create a $120 billion restaurant revitalization fund in support of struggling businesses, passed in the House of Representatives as part of the Updated Heroes Act. The legislation was never brought up for a vote in the Senate, leaving restaurants in Minnesota, and across the country, without access to relief.