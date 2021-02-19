Senior Center Tax Appointments Full

The Hastings Senior Center has reported that all appointment openings for assistance with tax filing have been filled, and a wait list has been established for the overflow. According to the Senior Center newsletter, this has been an unprecedented year for tax appointments, and staff apologize that they cannot possibly meet the demand. Senior Center Director Laurie Thrush asks that those unable to keep an appointment call 480-7689 to cancel so they may assist another. And staff reminds members to remain at home if you experience any new COVID-like symptoms.