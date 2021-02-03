“Show The Love” Business Effort

The Hasting Chamber & Tourism Bureau, in partnership with the DBA and City of Hastings, has launched a new campaign to promote shopping, dining and experiencing Hastings during Valentine’s Day weekend. Called “Show The Love”, local businesses across the Hastings area are gearing up with great promotions, products and events to help make this February a month to love, with activity ideas such as visiting Vermillion Falls, snowshoeing, and downtown “play dates”. A link to the promotion is provided here.