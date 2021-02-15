Dakota County has announced that the Spring Lake Park Reserve Master Plan update, and the park’s first Natural Resources Management Plan will be available for review Feb. 17 through April 7. Plans for the park include reintroducing bison, natural resource restoration and management, Mississippi River access, picnic and play opportunities, additional trails and more. The County states that they are seeking input online. Visit the project page to review the plans and provide feedback. Feedback will be used to refine the draft plans and prioritize future improvements. County residents may also attend a virtual community open house on Zoom Tuesday, March 23 from 6 to 7 PM. For updates, follow Dakota County Parks on Facebook. Links are provided below.