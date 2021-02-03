Stone Soup To Change Name

After 24 years of serving the community, Stone Soup Thrift Shop is making a change with the goal to better serve those in need. Thanks to a $50,000 Love Takes Action award from the New York Life Foundation given to support general operating needs, the St. Paul Park-based thrift shop will start a rebranding campaign that includes changing its name to Basic Needs Thrift Shop. According to Board Secretary Sarah Schlicht, the name change will help increase the thrift shop’s marketplace visibility as well as better align the thrift shop with its parent organization, Basic Needs Inc., of South Washington County. For more information or to donate, visit BasicNeedsMN.org, call 651-458-9786, or email ThriftShopInfo@BasicNeedsMN.org.