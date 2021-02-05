Update on HPD Action on 10th Street

The blockade of 10th Street between Pine and Maple Streets on Thursday morning in Hastings prompted a response from ISD 200 to parents of school children in the area. According to information released by the District, the safety of students and staff is paramount to the District, and while not privy to details, they have been assured there was no threat to any students or the community. A press release from Chief Bryan Schafer said that officers secured the 800 block of 10th St. West, and the St. Paul Police Department Bomb Squad arrived on scene at 8:30 am. The bomb squad removed the suspicious device for disposal and the Dakota County Drug Task Force then completed their search of the residence. One male was arrested on outstanding warrants and one male was arrested on fresh charges stemming from this incident. The Hastings Police Department opened 10th St. West for vehicle traffic at approximately 9:20 AM. The case remains under investigation.