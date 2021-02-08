Women Inspiring Women Event Rescheduled

The Next Women Inspiring Women event, “Talk and Trek” has been moved from February 11th to February 18th, due to the expected frigid temperatures on the 11th. According to information released by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, Talk and Trek will be an evening of snowshoeing, drinks, good food and great connections. Attendees will enjoy exploring a new snowshoe track on Hastings Golf Club course with fellow female professionals followed by drinks at the ice bar or dinner in the Hastings Public House. Snowshoe rental is included in the event price, you can also bring your own.