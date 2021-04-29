Body Found In Castle Rock

On Monday, April 26th at approximately 9 AM, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a passerby who found a body in a culvert under a field approach, approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and 255th Street West in Castle Rock Township. The adult male victim has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as 39-year-old Manuel Mandujano of Minneapolis. The death has been ruled a homicide and is under investigation. As of Thursday, there was no further information available from the investigators. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Minneapolis Police Department on the investigation.