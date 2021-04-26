In Monday afternoon High School Baseball action on KDWA, the Hastings Raiders were given a strong eight inning performance from Senior Pitcher Simon Hedin (pictured), however, neither of the Starting Pitchers factored in to the final decision, as the Cadets took the game to extra innings, and winning 5-3 late in the 9th. The Raiders will now travel to Hill-Murray on Wednesday ay 4:15pm, LIVE on KDWA, and with video at kdwa.com!
Cadets Steal One In Extra Innings
In Monday afternoon High School Baseball action on KDWA, the Hastings Raiders were given a strong eight inning performance from Senior Pitcher Simon Hedin (pictured), however, neither of the Starting Pitchers factored in to the final decision, as the Cadets took the game to extra innings, and winning 5-3 late in the 9th. The Raiders will now travel to Hill-Murray on Wednesday ay 4:15pm, LIVE on KDWA, and with video at kdwa.com!
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/04/cadets-steal-one-in-extra-innings/