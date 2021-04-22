Confluence Development Still A “Go”

There has been speculation on social media that the Confluence Project in Hastings has seemed to have stopped, as there does not seem to be any activity or construction happening. Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik weighed in on the conversation to advise participants that he was on a call with the future hotel operators last week, and learned that unless something has changed since the call, the hotel is still going on as planned, adding that he believes the hospitality group, IDM Hospitality Management, of Madison, WI, and/or the investment group, Confluence Development, LLC, will be updating the community in the near future.