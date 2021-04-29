Hastings Comm Ed Starting In Person

  • April 29, 2021

Hastings Community Education is beginning the process of returning to offering more in-person classes, and Youth Summer Camps. Director of Community Education Kari Gorr brings the news.

Please visit the website to find and register for classes.

