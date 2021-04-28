Hastings Senior Center Seeks Advisories

  • April 28, 2021

The Hastings Area Senior Center is looking for Center members who would like to serve on the Advisory Council. Senior Center Director Laurie Thrush commented on being on the Advisory Council.

Interested members should call Laurie at 651-480-7689.

