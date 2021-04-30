An update just came through about a change in the Hastings High School’s annual plant sale! The event will be moved up a whole week. With more on this is horticultural teacher John DeWall.
Call the High School with any questions.
An update just came through about a change in the Hastings High School’s annual plant sale! The event will be moved up a whole week. With more on this is horticultural teacher John DeWall.
Call the High School with any questions.
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/04/hhs-plant-sale-moved-up/