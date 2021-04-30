HHS Plant Sale Moved Up

  • April 30, 2021

An update just came through about a change in the Hastings High School’s annual plant sale! The event will be moved up a whole week. With more on this is horticultural teacher John DeWall.

Call the High School with any questions.

