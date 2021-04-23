ISD 200 Music Program News

Hastings ISD 200 has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education for 2 years in a row. Now in its 22nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Hastings answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas. Also, in March of 2022 the 9-12th grade HHS Band and Orchestra will be traveling to Los Angeles and San Diego on a 6 day trip. Highlights include an LA Philharmonic Concert in Disney Concert Hall, a train trip from LA to San Diego, sightseeing, and more. The bands plan to have a music clinic, an exchange with a local school and a performance on the USS Midway.