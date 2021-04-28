Lilly Anderson Joins KDWA

KDWA is proud to announce that 2017 Hastings High School graduate Lilly Anderson has joined the KDWA News team as a reporter. Lilly has returned to the Hastings area after pursuing educational opportunities in Northern Wisconsin, where she took courses in Native American Studies, Gender and Woman Studies, and Outdoor Education. She also studied at the Institute of Production and Recording. You can also catch her at local sporting events assisting KDWA’s own Nick Tuckner with live video feeds of Raider, Cardinal and Miesville Mudhen Sports.