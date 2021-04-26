Prescott Water Shut Off

From the City of Prescott:
“We had to shut off the water in the area of Linden, Walnut, Tower Rd, and Tower Heights area to do an emergency repair.
Please do not open any of your faucets inside of the house after the water has been shut off.
Instead go and open an outside faucet and leave it open. Once the water is turned back on leave your outside faucet run until it runs clear. This will prevent getting sediment and discoloration in your indoor plumbing. The water will be safe for consumption.”
For questions or conerns, contact City Hall at 715-262-5544.