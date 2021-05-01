Raiders Outlast Eagles In Nine

The Hastings Raiders Baseball Team had some fun on Friday afternoon, at Grossman Field, as they scored their second win of the season, with a flair for the dramatics, in an 8-7 victory over Section 3AAAA Rival Apple Valley. The Raiders actually scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, with Carson Thuet getting hit by a pitch, and pinch runner Logan McGrath coming home on a 2-base WILD PITCH, to win! Now, Hastings will play three straight doubleheaders, with Monday, at North Saint Paul, to kick off the week at 5pm.

