SEAS Students Deliver Supplies

Since 1988, the 8th grade class at SEAS School in Hastings has been volunteering to serve a meal at Sharing and Caring Hands in Minneapolis. Due to COVID restrictions, the students were not able to serve a meal this year, but instead collected personal hygiene items and toys for the adults and kids living at the homeless shelter. The donations were delivered personally to Sharing and Caring founder, Mary Jo Copeland. SEAS teacher Kathy Gleich has coordinated this service project since 1988. The kids learn about the history of Sharing and Caring Hands before they visit and hear how founder Mary Jo Copeland began helping the poor and homeless. Currently, Sharing and Caring Hands serves over 500 meals per day to the hungry and over 400 children are living in the homeless shelter with their families.
(Pictured is the 8th grade class. Submitted photo)