The Highway 316 project gets into full swing with the closure of the highway between Malcolm Avenue and Tuttle Drive, starting at 12:01 AM on Monday, May 24th. The residential detour for Tuttle Drive east of 316 uses a temporary access from Highway 91 to get onto 316, and Tuttle Drive west of 316 uses Martin Lane and Michael Avenue from Highway 91 for access. 316 is scheduled to be closed through October. Follow the project at the link provided here.
316 Closure Starts Monday
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/05/316-closure-starts-monday/