3M Fines Denounced

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced an enforcement agreement with 3M Wednesday regarding the company’s failure to properly record, store, inspect, and dispose of hundreds of barrels of hazardous waste at its manufacturing and waste incineration facility in Cottage Grove. As part of the agreement, 3M completed 15 corrective measures and paid $80,000 in civil penalties for its violations. In response, Senator Karla Bigham, and Representatives Tony Jurgens and Keith Franke all commented that the terms of the agreement were not in line with the severity of the violations. Senator Bigham.
Representatives Jurgens and Franke said that 3M has a duty to be a good environmental steward, and in this instance, it failed.