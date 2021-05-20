The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board has recognized 10 area organizations as Employers of Excellence including Carlson Capital Management with offices in Hastings. Employers were recognized for their employee retention, compensation and training practices. The Workforce Development Board wanted to recognize some of the best employers in Dakota and Scott counties and provide vital information to companies about the practices they use to attract and retain employees.
Carlson Capital Mgmt Recognized
