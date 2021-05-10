Catholic School Teachers Recognized

The Catholic Schools Center of Excellence (CSCOE) held their annual banquet Saturday night and two local teachers were among six award recipients recognized for their contributions to their respective schools. According to sources, Miss Maria Theres, 2nd Grade teacher at St. John the Baptist School in Vermillion and Mr. Lucas Thielen, Middle School Science teacher at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Hastings, each received a personal $1000 gift and a $1000 award for the school where they teach. Paul Dieltz, Principal of St. John’s commented on Maria’s award.
Tim Sullivan, principal of SEAS School nominated Lucas Thielen.
The awards will be brought to the schools later this week.