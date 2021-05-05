Commission Considers Studio Plan

Local entrepreneur Cortney Franklin presented a concept plan for a building in North Acres Business Park in Prescott to the Prescott Planning Commission on Monday evening. Franklin describes the concept.
According to the Planning Commission meeting minutes, the concept plan needs more details pertaining to driveway access, a possible variance for the rear of the structure, stormwater runoff and restroom capacity. Franklin says overall the Commission was receptive to the plan.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the Concept Plan, with attention to the items suggested, by unanimous vote.