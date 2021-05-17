Hastings Recognizes Public Works and First Responders

The City of Hastings has a full week of service recognitions on the schedule, as National Public Works Week, National EMS Week, and National Police Week all coincide. Since 1960, the American Public Works Association has sponsored National Public Works Week across North America in an effort to energize and educate the public on the importance of public works to their daily lives. The theme of this year’s NPWW, to be held through May 22, is “Stronger Together”. National EMS week honors the contributions of those who work on the medical front line. This year, it’s celebrated through May 23. The week gives Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and those who would like to credit them, a chance to recognize their hard work in potentially fatal situations daily. And in 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as “Police Week”. To date, seven Dakota Law Enforcement Officers have died in the line-of-duty, the first being Hastings Police Officer Albert Jacobson, on July 10, 1894.