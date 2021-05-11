ISD 200 2021 Grad Ceremony Info

ISD 200 reports that following Governor Walz’s update to the COVID-19 restrictions, graduation at Todd Field will be a full house for 2021. According to information sent to students, parents, and faculty, because there are no longer restrictions on outdoor venue capacities and distancing, graduation will be open to the public with no tickets needed for attendance. There continues to be a requirement for masks to be worn by people attending an event larger than 500 and masks must be worn at graduation. KDWA reached out to High School Principal Mike Johnson for comment, and we will provide updates as they come in.