As COVID restrictions continue to be eased, ISD 200 is closely following recommendations from the Mn Department of Health and the CDC, and have announced that the Minnesota Department of Education continues to require schools to follow Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan, including following the existing face covering requirements for schools and child care settings. In a press release issued on Friday, HHS Principal Mike Johnson said that Through the end of the 2020-21 school year, which is the last school contact day, masks must continue to be worn by everyone inside school buildings or on a school bus. As previously announced school events, graduations and other end-of-year celebrations will continue to follow the Stay Safe Entertainment Venue guidance. In the release, Johnson stated that if the guidance is updated, they will communicate any changes and implications for students and schools.
ISD 200 To Require Masks
