Local Nun Celebrated

St. John the Baptist School, in Vermillion reports that Sister Noel Aranjaniyil is celebrating a milestone anniversary as a Franciscan Clarist Nun. According to a post on social media, Sister Aranjaniyil has been in the Order, which is based in India, for 50 years, and has been a teacher at St. John’s School for the past 26 years. Sister Noel is from Kerala, India, and says that St. John’s Parish is a “vibrant community of believers”, and she considers herself fortunate to be a part of the community.