Miss Hastings Competition Returns

The Miss Hastings Scholarship Program has announced that the Scholarship Competition will return for 2021. After the hiatus for 2020, due to COVID, the competition will be held on Thursday, July 17th, starting at 7 PM, at Crossroads Church in Hastings. Eligible women must be 17 by the end of July, but no older than 24 by the end of 2021, be a resident of the ISD 200 school district and must have a diploma or GED by June of 2022. President and Executive Director of the Miss Hastings Scholarship Program, Janelle Behny explains the significance of being Miss Hastings.
The deadline to apply is Tuesday, June 15th. For complete details, contest rules, and entry forms, visit MissHastings.org.