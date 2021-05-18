Prescott Dance Celebrates State Title

The Prescott Dance Team celebrated their 28th State Championship in School History, in style, late last week, riding around town on Fire Trucks and more, and Head Coach Samantha Marks joined KDWA Sports to talk about the crazy season that was! From the summer, until now, the Covid Season of 2020-21 won’t be remembered for masks and viruses, but celebrated for a team that came together at the right time, to leap back to the top of Wisconsin High School Dance! (Photo Courtesy of the Prescott Dance Team Facebook Page)