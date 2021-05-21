Prescott Golf Event Seeks Volunteers

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Golf Outing on Wednesday, June 23rd, and the call has gone out to enlist approximately 10 volunteers to assist the Chamber with the event. Chamber Coordinator Casey Johnson has the details. The Chamber will be sending out forms soon to sign up for teams and sponsorships, and anyone who enjoys being on the golf course but not playing, is asked to volunteer for the afternoon, from around 2 to 6 PM, or a few hours in that time frame to help with registration, selling raffle tickets, manning a game on a hole, or helping welcome guests. For more information or to sign up contact Casey at 715-629-0047.