RPD Welcomes New Officer

The Rosemount Police Department reports that Officer Chris Chamberland recently completed his field training and is now out on his own patrolling and serving the community. According to a post on social media, Chris grew up in Rosemount and graduated from Rosemount High School. Chris was both a Police Explorer and a Community Service Officer for the Rochester Police Department. He eventually graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College and became a licensed police officer in Rochester. He worked there for eight years before pursuing a career as a commercial airline pilot. In 2020, Chris realized his true passion was still police work and left aviation behind, joining the Rosemount Police Department at the beginning of 2021. When he is not patrolling in a squad car, Chris enjoys motorcycle racing, flying airplanes and staying active in the outdoors on his off-time.
(Officer Chris Chamberland. Photo Credit: RPD)