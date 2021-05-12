RPD Welcomes Officer Larson

The Rosemount Police Department welcomes Officer Paul Larson, who recently completed field training and is on his own patrolling and serving the community. According to a Department post on social media, Larson grew up in Bloomington and graduated from Bloomington Jefferson High School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Minnesota State University Mankato. Officer Larson has 10 years of experience as a police officer with Champlin, Woodbury, and Cannon Falls. Paul chose to work for Rosemount because of the growing community and being closer to family. When not working, Paul spends time with his wife and two young children. Paul enjoys playing hockey, golfing and hot air ballooning. When asked what he likes about working in Rosemount Paul responded, “all of the 5 finger waves I get from the community when driving. Some days I wave so much I feel like I am in a parade”.
(Officer Larson. Photo Credit: RPD)