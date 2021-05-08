The Hastings Raiders Baseball Team jumped to 7-4 overall, as they swept, and shut out the South Saint Paul Packers twice, as both pitchers Jerry Schumacher, and Simon Hedin didn’t allow a run in 5-0, and 1-0 wins at Vets Park on Friday night. Now, the Raiders host Simley for another Doubleheader, Monday at 5pm, also at Vets.
Schumacher, Hedin Blank Packers
