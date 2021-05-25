Townhome Fire Reported in Farmington

On May 24th, at 3:12 PM, Farmington Police and Fire were called to a townhome complex fire on the 18400 block of English Avenue, for a three alarm fire. According to a Farmington press release, crews extinguished the fire and are investigating the cause. Two units within the eight-unit townhome were displaced. Police and fire were on scene in one minute. Upon arrival, they did a search for occupants and found none. One firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury, otherwise there were no other injuries reported. Lakeville, Apple Valley, Rosemount, Inver Grove, and Eagan fire departments also responded to this fire. Northfield Hospital EMS and Allina Medical Transport were on the scene as well. The occupants of the two units that were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.