UWH Awards Scholarship

United Way of Hastings has announced that the winner of the 2021 United Way of Hastings LIVE UNITED Scholarship is Hastings Senior Isaak Fritz. According to a post on social media, United Way of Hastings is grateful to have spent an amazing night at the Hastings High School Senior Awards Banquet to join other local groups providing nearly $200,000 in grants to graduating seniors at Hastings High School. KDWA congratulates Isaak and the entire 2021 class.
(Isaak Fritz and Mari Mellick Photo Credit: Mari Mellick)