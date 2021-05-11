Vets Home Thanks Community

May 9 through 25 is Minnesota Veterans Home Week, and the Hastings Veterans Home takes this opportunity to thank the Community of Hastings for the support it provides to the residents of the home. Volunteer Services Coordinator Susan Register says that the staff acknowledge the benefits of a caring and generous community.
According to a press release, a newly remodeled recreation room at the home was completed with a quality jukebox, pinball and arcade machines, shuffleboard, a dart board, pool tables, a coffee bar and TV area, all made possible through the generosity of the Friends of Vets, the 911 Lemonade Stand Kids, North Star Marines, VFW post 1210, the Elks National Veterans Program and the First District Commander and President Projects.