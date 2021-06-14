2020 Hastings Audit Favorable

At the June 7 Hastings City Council meeting, independent financial auditors Bergan KDV presented the City’s audit for the year 2020. Caroline Stutsman, Audit Director with Bergan KDV presented the 2020 Comprehensive Financial Report.
This year, the audit included additional review of the City’s compliance in its use of federal grant dollars under the CARES Act. Also, development of the City’s 2022 budget is underway. The City Council will have a workshop on June 21 to provide direction at the outset of the process; the City Administrator, Department Heads, and Finance Department will review budget requests in June and July; the Finance Committee of City Council will meet in August for additional guidance and input; the City Council will set the preliminary property tax levy and budget in September; the truth-in-taxation public hearing will occur in early December; and the City Council will adopt the budget and certify the property tax levy by December 28.