316 Update

Heavy construction began on the first major phase of the Highway 316 Improvements project last week. Pavement has been removed between Malcolm Avenue and Tuttle Drive, a bypass road for residents living in the South Pines neighborhood east of Highway 316 was set up, and construction crews began working on some of the underground utility items and grading. According to the City of Hastings, all local area traffic must use the established local detour that routes traffic on Glendale Road and E 10th Street to travel to and from the northern area of the City and beyond. There have been a number of complaints regarding vehicles traveling on private roads, especially through Three Rivers Trailer Park, that are not engineered for such traffic levels. For more information, visit MnDOT’s Highway 316 project page.