434th Deploys

The Minnesota National Guard has announced that Soldiers from the Guard’s 434th Chemical Company, based in Hastings and Red Wing, have deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield. While deployed, the Soldiers will provide Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) defense in the area of operations. The unit is trained to respond to multiple hazards in the event of a CBRN or weapons of mass destruction attack or threat. According to the Company’s Facebook Page, a departure ceremony was held in mid-May, and Company Commander, Captain Andrew Duitsman encouraged the troops and families.
This is the second deployment of the Company since its founding.