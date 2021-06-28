Anti Lunch Shaming Bill Passes

  • Filed under Featured

  June 28, 2021

  • June 28, 2021

Legislation introduced by state representative Tony Jurgens that would strengthen current lunch shaming laws in schools statewide is one step closer to becoming law. Representative Jurgens explains the bill.

Three years ago, the Stewartville School District made national headlines when students with negative school lunch balances had their meals tossed in the garbage. After speaking out against it, Jurgens heard from parents and others from statewide school districts with similar experiences, either the child’s lunch was dumped because their lunch account lacked sufficient funding, or they weren’t allowed to eat.

