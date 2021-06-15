APALD Rally Held

Local resident and Fentanyl awareness advocate Bridgette Norring reports that the recent rally held at the State Capitol for Fentanyl awareness was well attended. Senator Chris Eaton of Brooklyn Center, stopped by to lend support and gave a speech about her daughter, Ariel, who died on March 29, 2007 from an overdose. They also had Randy Anderson from Bold North Recovery come and give a Narcan demonstration. He provided valuable information on what synthetic opioids like fentanyl are and resource options available to those who are struggling with substance use disorders. Lexi Reed Holtum and Alicia House from the Steve Rummler HOPE Network were also in attendance. Norring commented on next steps for the movement.
For more info, visit APALD.net.